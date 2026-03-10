Priority Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.9 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.7 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $953 million.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

