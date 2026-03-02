Power Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported profit of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported profit of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 71 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114 million, or $4.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $722.4 million.

