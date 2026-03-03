Plug Power: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $846 million…

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $846 million in its fourth quarter.

The Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.63 billion, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $709.9 million.

