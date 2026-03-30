Phreesia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $480.6 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHR

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