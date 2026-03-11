Phoenix New Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.5 million…

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wangjing, China-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52,000. Revenue was reported as $109.5 million.

