PDS Biotechnology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of…

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The East Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.5 million, or 74 cents per share.

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