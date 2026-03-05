Pattern Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.7…

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The consumer e-commerce site posted revenue of $723.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $156.6 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pattern Group said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $720 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion.

