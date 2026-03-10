Pangaea Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.9…

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.4 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $632 million.

