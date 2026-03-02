Pampa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported net income of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported net income of $161 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $3.

The electricity company posted revenue of $507 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $377 million, or $6.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAM

