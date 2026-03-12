PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.9 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $492.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $488.5 million to $496.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

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