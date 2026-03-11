Oracle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.72 billion.…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $17.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Oracle expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.96 to $2.

The company expects full-year revenue of $67 billion.

