Ooma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.5 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $273.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $79.6 million to $80.4 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $321 million to $325 million.

