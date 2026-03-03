On Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.6 million. On a…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $930.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $220.5 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.