Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $85.6 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $779.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240.6 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.65 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion.

