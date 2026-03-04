Okta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $63 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $761 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $749 million to $753 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.74 to $3.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion.

