OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Monday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 20 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.1 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.7 million.

