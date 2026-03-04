Ocugen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.8 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.4 million.

