North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Monday reported net income of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

