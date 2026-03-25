Noodles & Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.6 million, or $7.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $495.1 million.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $478 million to $493 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDLS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.