NN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $104.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $422.2 million.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $465 million.

