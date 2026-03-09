NL Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Monday reported a loss of $31 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Monday reported a loss of $31 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.8 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $158.3 million.

