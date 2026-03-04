Live Radio
Niagen Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 4:25 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.4 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $129.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAGE

