Neuronetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $41.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $149.2 million.

Neuronetics expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $166 million.

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