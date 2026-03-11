Netskope: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.8…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company that specializes in networks for midsized companies posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $679.4 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $709 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Netskope expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million to $199 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Netskope expects a full-year loss of 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $870 million to $876 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTSK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.