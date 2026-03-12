Nektar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.76 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $164.1 million, or $9.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.