NCS Multistage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its fourth quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of $5.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.60 per share.
The company posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or $8.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $183.6 million.
