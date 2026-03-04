NCS Multistage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $5.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.60 per share.

The company posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or $8.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $183.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCSM

