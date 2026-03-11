Navigator Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.5 million in its fourth…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $152.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $139.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.1 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $538.5 million.

