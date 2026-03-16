Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported profit of $4.1…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported profit of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.9 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $172.3 million.

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