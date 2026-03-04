Nacco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.6 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $277.2 million.

