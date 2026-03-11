Montauk Renewables: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Wednesday reported net income of $1 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Wednesday reported net income of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $176.4 million.

