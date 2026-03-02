MongoDB: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $695.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71.2 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $659 million to $664 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.9 billion.

