Miller Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $171.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $790.3 million.

Miller Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $900 million.

