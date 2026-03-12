McEwen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Thursday reported net income of $38.1 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Thursday reported net income of $38.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $197.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.