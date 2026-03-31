McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $3.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

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