MacroGenics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.6 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $149.5 million.

