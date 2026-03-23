Lument: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.1 million.

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