Lululemon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $586.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $5.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.58 billion, or $13.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.43 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.10 to $12.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU

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