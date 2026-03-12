LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 29 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.2 million, or $12.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $243.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $53 million to $55 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $207 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

