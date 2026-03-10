Lipocine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

