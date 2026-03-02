Limbach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.3 million.…

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $186.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.1 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $646.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.