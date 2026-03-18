Lifeward: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.60.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.9 million, or $17.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $22 million.

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