Life360: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported profit of $129.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $146 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.8 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.5 million.

