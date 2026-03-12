Lennar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $229.4 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $229.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.83 billion.

