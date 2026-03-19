Lands’ End: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.3 million in…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $462.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.5 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

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