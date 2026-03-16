Kyntra Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyntra Bio, Inc. (KYNB) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyntra Bio, Inc. (KYNB) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $3.51 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.61 per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.5 million, or $45.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 million.

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