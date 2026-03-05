Kura Oncology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $278.7 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KURA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KURA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.