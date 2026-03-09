Kronos Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Monday reported a loss of $82.8 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Monday reported a loss of $82.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $418.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $110.9 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

