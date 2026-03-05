Kroger: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $861 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $861 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.73 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $147.64 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share.

