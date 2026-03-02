Kosmos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $377.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $377.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $296.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $699.8 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

