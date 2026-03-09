Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Monday reported net income of $65.3 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Monday reported net income of $65.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $725 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $717.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

